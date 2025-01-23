JUST IN: Police Officer Allegedly Slaps Air Force Officer in Ilorin, Sparks Clash

A dispute over a tricycle’s movement along Ahmadu Bello Road in Ilorin, Kwara State, escalated on Thursday when a police officer allegedly slapped an Air Force officer.

The altercation began after the Air Force officer pleaded with Kwara State Traffic Management Authority (KWATMA) officials to let the tricycle pass.

In retaliation, the Air Force officer struck the policeman, leading to his arrest and detention at the Kwara Police Command headquarters.

Tensions heightened when Air Force personnel arrived to support their colleague, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The situation has since calmed, but efforts to reach the police spokesperson for comments were unsuccessful.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...