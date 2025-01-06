Nigerian Man Who Trekked from Ibadan to Abuja Complains of Neglect by Tinubu Government

A Nigerian man, known on social media as “Mr Nigeria101,” has expressed frustration over being ignored by President Bola Tinubu’s administration after trekking over 600 kilometers from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Nigeria101, who gained attention on TikTok and other platforms during his journey in late 2024, said he embarked on the long trek to demonstrate his support for President Tinubu.

Despite documenting his adventure in videos shared with his 36,000 TikTok followers and earning over 432,600 likes, he claims neither the President nor any government official has acknowledged his efforts.

In a recent video on Monday, Mr Nigeria101 voiced his disappointment, saying, “What the government is doing to me is unfair.

I walked from Ibadan to Abuja since December 1, 2024, and to date, not even a councillor has asked why I took on this journey. This is not something to be proud of.”

He also threatened to continue protesting by wandering around Abuja until he receives recognition or dies. “If no government official attends to me, I will not rest.

I will become a disturbance, trekking from one place to another until my last breath. I won’t go home unless they acknowledge me,” he declared.

The man’s plea has sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with him and others questioning the rationale behind his actions.

