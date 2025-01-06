Niger State Warns Residents of Shiroro About Bomb Threats on Farmlands

The Niger State government has warned residents of Bassa, in the Shiroro Local Government Area, about the presence of bombs planted by terrorists on farmlands along the area’s outskirts on Monday.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security, Bello Abdullahi, issued the warning in Minna during the 2024 Bassa Socio-Cultural Activities held at the 013 Quick Response Force of the Nigerian Air Force.

Abdullahi advised residents to limit their movements to avoid potential explosions, explaining that the military needs to clear the suspected areas of landmines before it is safe for locals to resume normal activities.

He also highlighted the growing threat of terrorist activities in the region, including bomb planting, and commended ongoing military efforts to combat terrorism and banditry.

Representing Governor Umaru Bago, Abdullahi reaffirmed the government’s reliance on the military to secure Shiroro and other affected areas.

Group Captain Austine Idoko, commander of the 013 Quick Response Force, assured residents of continuous military operations to eliminate threats under the guidance of the Chief of Air Staff.

This warning comes after three bomb explosions occurred in the Bassa community on December 19, 2024, killing three people and injuring five others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...