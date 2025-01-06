LASG Affirms Commitment To Staff Welfare

In line with its commitment to continually provide welfare for staff of the State, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the disbursement of the sum of N443 Million to 132 beneficiaries of deceased staff of Local Government and SUBEB.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Kayode Robert, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, disclosed this while presenting insurance certificates to beneficiaries at the Ministry’s conference room in Alausa-Ikeja.

The Commissioner stated that the payment of insurance benefits to families of deceased staff was one of several welfare packages of the State Government for its workforce, adding that the gesture by Mr. Governor has proven to all that he prioritises the welfare of the Lagos State Workforce, hence the disbursement to beneficiaries as a commensuration for the quality of service delivery that the civil service offers the State.

Seizing the opportunity to thank Mr. Governor, Robert urged beneficiaries to ensure the benefits are used to honour the deceased members by ensuring that the benefits are wisely invested to cater for the family members of the deceased, by keeping the dreams and visions of their deceased alive.

Robert also charged desk officers to continue to ensure due diligence is done to guarantee proper documentation of Death Certificates for the deceased while empathising with the beneficiaries. “We recognise that no amount of financial compensation can replace the love, care, and companionship of our departed loved ones. However, we hope that these benefits will provide some measure of comfort, financial security, and support during this difficult time”, he said.

Similarly, the Director, Local Government Administration, Mr. Rasak Amodu, who spoke on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa hinted that Governor Sanwo-Olu has continued to approve the disbursement of the insurance benefits so that families of the deceased would not be left stranded as they try to navigate through life in the absence of their loved ones.

Mrs. Bolarinwa also thanked the insurance organisations, LASACO Assurance and Haggai Assurance, for working collaboratively with the State Government to ensure that insurance benefits seamlessly reach the beneficiaries while appealing to all the beneficiaries to ensure they put the money to good use.

Managing Director, LASACO Assurance Plc, Mr. Rasaq Abiodun, represented by General Manager, Life Operations, Mr Dimeji Olona, expressed gratitude to the State Government and commended Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the consistent payment of insurance benefits to its employees, adding that the gesture has helped in actualising the aspirations of the families and dependants of some government officials who died in the course of their career in the State Public Service.

The Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, represented by the Director of Pensions, Mrs. Taibat Olona reiterated that the presentation was meant to honour the deceased who worked tirelessly to build the dream of a #Greater Lagos.

Dr. Shittu affirmed that the presentation of insurance benefits to the beneficiaries of the deceased demonstrated the State Government’s resolve to pay all entitlements to its staff. He urged the beneficiaries of the payment of the deceased claims to make judicious use of the payment to the benefit of their dependants.

The Managing Director of Haggai Insurance, Mr. Segun Amure commended the State Government for its prompt payment of premium claims to families of deceased members of staff, adding that the consistency in payment by the State Government has ensured that dependants do not suffer because of the demise of their loved ones.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Joshua Olomofe praised the State Government for the payment of the insurance benefits and assured that beneficiaries would heed the advice by putting the funds to good use to honour the memories of their deceased.

