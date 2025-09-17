spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 17, 2025 - 10:31 AM

Nigerian Insurance Stocks Rally as Regulatory Reforms Spark Investor Optimism

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Nigerian Stock Market Loses N79 Billion as Decliners Outnumber Gainers

Once seen as stagnant and unappealing to investors, the Nigerian insurance industry is now experiencing one of its greatest rises in decades.

Five of the top performers in 2025 among the five leading insurance companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have registered outstanding year-to-date gains.

 

The shining performer has been Mutual Benefits Assurance, which has increased by 556 percent from January to the end at N4 per share, raising its market value to N80.2 billion. Notwithstanding a minor drop in Monday’s trading, Sovereign Trust Insurance also reported an amazing year-to-date increase of 157 percent, going from N1.12 to N2.88. Similarly, NEM Insurance rose 151 percent to N27.45, increasing its market worth to N138 billion.

 

One of Nigeria’s most well-known insurers, AIICO Insurance, has also experienced remarkable growth, posting 187 percent gains to trade at N4.10 with a present valuation of N150 billion. With a 101 percent jump, Cornerstone Insurance reached N7.25 per share and a market capitalization of N132 billion closely.

 

The News Chronicle understands that this revived investor interest is related to major changes brought about by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The regulatory directive of recapitalization has encouraged insurers to use mergers, capital raising, and technology-driven improvements to consolidate their balance sheets. Analysts contend these changes are establishing the foundation for better governance, more resilience, and more underwriting capacity.

 

Independent investor Amechi Egbo notes that the increased interest is a response to real structural changes, not merely theoretical trading. Better disclosure procedures, stronger operational plans, and increased underwriting capacity were among the main drivers he emphasized in rebuilding credibility to an industry long beset by trust problems.

 

Industry partners have also stressed that the rebirth of the economy goes beyond a simple market narrative. With insurance companies implementing quicker claims processing, clearer pricing, and more extensive coverage options, shareholder advocate Moses Igbrude observed that reforms are starting to directly benefit policyholders.

 

This reversal follows years of difficultie,s including poor penetration rates, claim surges brought on by the epidemic, and ten years of poor performance. Still, given the present trajectory of growth, Nigeria’s insurance industry seems well-suited to meet long-term goals such the N1 trillion premium income benchmark under NAICOM’s Market Development and Restructuring Initiative.

Previous article
Jose Mourinho Linked with Stunning Return to Benfica as Club Seeks New Manager
Next article
Nigerian Stock Market Loses N79 Billion as Decliners Outnumber Gainers
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigerian Stock Market Loses N79 Billion as Decliners Outnumber Gainers

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
With market capitalisation falling by N79 billion on Tuesday,...

Jose Mourinho Linked with Stunning Return to Benfica as Club Seeks New Manager

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
More than two decades after his brief first stint,...

Mindboggling 2025 JAMB Exam Fraud

Jide Ojo Jide Ojo -
According to EduTimes Africa of May 16, 2025, former...

UNIMAID Bans Student Social Activities Effective September 20

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The management of the University of Maiduguri has announced...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigerian Stock Market Loses N79 Billion as Decliners Outnumber Gainers

Business 0
With market capitalisation falling by N79 billion on Tuesday,...

Jose Mourinho Linked with Stunning Return to Benfica as Club Seeks New Manager

Sports 0
More than two decades after his brief first stint,...

Mindboggling 2025 JAMB Exam Fraud

Columns 0
According to EduTimes Africa of May 16, 2025, former...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x