More than two decades after his brief first stint, Jose Mourinho might be on his way back to Benfica as the Portuguese titans seek a swift replacement upon Bruno Lage’s firing.

Despite leading by two goals, Benfica’s Champions League 3-2 home loss to Qarabag astonished Lage’s departure. Stunned followers were left by the crash, which also spurred the board under president Rui Costa to move quickly to find a fresh leader able to reclaim passion and pride.

The News Chronicle reported that Mourinho was sacked by Fenerbahce in late August after being defeated in the Champions League play-offs by Benfica themselves, and is open to coming back to Portugal. 21 years after leaving for Chelsea in 2004, where he launched his famous European managerial career, sources indicate he regards Benfica as a chance to reconnect with his country.

Though he stressed how important it is for the next coach to have a winning attitude, Rui Costa has been cautious about naming potential candidates. He emphasized Benfica’s need of someone who may provide trophies as well as raise the team’s general competitiveness on both European and local levels.

Very interesting is the story Mourinho has with Benfica. Though he took over in 2000, he departed after just ten games because of arguments with the Then-president, he went on to be very successful with Porto, taking the Champions League in 2004 before accepting prestigious positions at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real. most recently Fenerbahçe, Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma;

If Mourinho accepts the job, he could have a fantastic reunion with Chelsea in the Champions League on September 30 at Stamford Bridge. Benfica will also come up against Newcastle United and Real Madrid during the group stage, hence setting the stage for a high-stakes comeback.

Five points behind leaders Porto but with a game in hand, Benfica are still within range of national contention, currently sixth in the Primeira Liga. Though Costa argues the timing is purely intended to protect the team’s season and not for political purposes, the management shake-up occurs as well prior to the club’s presidential election in October.