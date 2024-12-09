Nigerian Army Strikes Bandits in Benue and Taraba State During “Operation Golden Peace”

The ongoing mission, called Operation Golden Peace, aims to restore stability and security in the region.

On December 7, 2024, the troops carried out a carefully planned operation in the Akahagu and China villages of Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State.

The operation extended to Ikayor village, where the soldiers confronted bandits linked to a notorious criminal known as Akiki Utiv, or “Full Fire.”

Faced with intense firepower from the troops, the bandits fled, leaving behind a red Toyota Corolla car, a motorcycle, military camouflage trousers, and a Beretta pistol, among other items.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of the 6 Brigade, praised the troops for their courage and determination.

He reassured residents of Taraba and Benue States that the military remains committed to ensuring lasting peace and security in the area.