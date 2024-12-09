Federal High Court Grants N50m Bail to Dele Farotimi Over Cybercrime Allegations

The Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti granted human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi N50 million bail on Monday, following cybercrime charges filed by the police.

Justice Babs O. Kuewumi ruled that Farotimi must provide a guarantor with landed property of equal value. The case, filed under suit number FHC/AD/CR/104/2024, stems from alleged false statements made by Farotimi about legal icon Afe Babalola during an online interview.

Farotimi, known for his advocacy for justice, is facing 12 counts under the Cybercrimes Act, 2015. The trial was adjourned to January 29, 2025. Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore described the bail as a significant step in the fight for Farotimi’s freedom.

