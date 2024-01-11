Nigerian Army responds to accusations of poor feeding for troops in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army Headquarters, 8 Division, has responded to claims circulating online about the inadequate feeding and unpaid allowances of troops stationed in Zamfara State.

The army, represented by Lieutenant Colonel IKECHUKWU EZE, the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, issued a statement to clarify the situation.

In the statement, it was emphasized that the information about poor feeding and delayed December 2023 allowances for troops in Zamfara State is deemed as a deliberate attempt to create confusion and discord among the soldiers involved in Operation HADARIN DAJI.

The ongoing operation has seen substantial success in combating terrorism and banditry in Zamfara State.

Lieutenant Colonel EZE highlighted the commitment of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8 Division, who is actively leading clearance operations in Zamfara State. The GOC, demonstrating solidarity with the troops, has been sharing the same source of sustenance with them for the past two weeks.

Additionally, the GOC operates an open-door policy, welcoming officers and soldiers of any rank to approach him with concerns, ideas, or challenges to ensure effective discharge of their duties.

The statement addressed the allegation of poor feeding, acknowledging the possibility of isolated cases of gaps in dispensing troops’ rations. However, it was emphasized that prompt attention would be given if such issues were communicated through proper channels.

The processing of troops’ Operations Allowance for December is ongoing, and it will be disbursed as soon as it is ready.

The 8 Division emphasized its commitment to the welfare of its officers and soldiers, recognizing the positive impact it has on their performance and overall morale.

The Division pledged to take all necessary measures to ensure troops are adequately cared for.

The public was urged to dismiss any misinformation regarding the feeding of troops in Zamfara State, with a caution that such misinformation is designed to cause disruption and disharmony among the troops actively engaged in maintaining peace and security.

The Division expressed gratitude for the continued support and understanding of the public as they work tirelessly to ensure peace and security in Zamfara State and Northwestern Nigeria.

