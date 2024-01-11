NSCDC to start educating students on personal security in response to school attacks

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is planning to educate students across the country about personal security to address the rising attacks on educational institutions and the kidnapping of students and teachers by terrorists.

Many stakeholders express concerns that these attacks negatively impact education in the country, leading to a significant number of out-of-school children.

The former Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, attributes the high number of out-of-school children to parents’ fear of sending their kids to school due to security concerns.

A report by Save the Children International reveals that between February 2014 and December 2022, 70 schools were attacked, 1,683 students were kidnapped, 184 learners were killed, and 88 others were injured.

Despite a change in administration with President Bola Tinubu, there continue to be attacks on educational institutions. For example, on September 22, gunmen kidnapped 24 female students from the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State.

The NSCDC, tasked with protecting national assets and infrastructure, is actively developing strategies to counter these attacks, aligning with the Safe School Initiative of the Federal Government.

In response to the escalating situation, the Federal Government has established the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC) at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.

Recently appointed Commander Hammed Abodunrin emphasizes the need to sensitize students and teachers on personal safety as schools reopen after the holidays.

He emphasizes the importance of empowering school children to identify potential threats and criminal elements within and outside their school premises.

Abodunrin, having served as the Ondo and Ogun State Commandant, acknowledges the responsibility attached to his new role. He stresses the significance of collective efforts to ensure the safety of school children, highlighting that the best form of security is the one individuals provide for themselves.

Abodunrin expresses gratitude to the NSCDC’s Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for the opportunity to serve and commends his leadership in transforming the Corps for better efficiency.

The outgoing Commander of the NSSRCC, Dr Tersoo Shaapera, acknowledges the challenges of being a pioneer commander of such a multitasking project.

Despite the difficulties, he appreciates the team’s efforts and assures the new Commander of a fantastic working relationship.

The NSSRCC, established on February 13, 2023, focuses on advocacy, sensitization, and capacity building for the Federal Government’s Safe School Initiative Project.

Efforts are underway to establish similar centers in all states and local governments across the federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...