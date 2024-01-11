BOGIS begins crack down on land defaulters in Borno

The Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) has recently issued a notice to participants in the BOGIS Pilot Scheme, informing them that titles may be revoked if they fail to comply with the directive to finalize their documents by the deadline of December 31st. Following the issuance of this notice, the agency has proceeded to take necessary actions.

The Verification Committee and other agency staff went to Old GRA, Circular Road, Damboa Road, Maiduguri, and extensions in the layouts to deliver enforcement notices to defaulters, including both residents and commercial owners.

During the final warning visits, the BOGIS team issued notices regarding ground rent, change of purpose, sub-divisions, and the need for perfect documents.

The committee members expressed concern about illegal buildings in some visited areas.

Engr. Adams Bababe, the Executive Secretary, reacted to this situation, expressing disappointment despite the agency’s awareness campaigns.

He emphasized the importance of seeking government approval before sub-leasing property, referencing Section 21 of the Land Use Act 1978, which prohibits alienation of customary right of occupancy without the Governor’s consent.

Bababe urged all landholders in the state to strictly adhere to the rules governing land regulations, emphasizing that the government would not tolerate such violations.

Over the past three years, the agency has issued numerous notices to 10 layouts under the BOGIS Pilot Scheme, primarily elitist layouts.

Furthermore, he expressed regret over the fact that a considerable number of individuals chose to overlook these notifications.

This led the agency to respond proactively, taking steps to enforce a systematic and digitized approach to land management within the state.

