Missing Kwara Student Found Dismembered in Home of Islamic Cleric She Met on Facebook

Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State, as a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, was found brutally murdered and dismembered in the home of an Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Mohad Ballo.

The suspect allegedly lured her through Facebook and later took her life for suspected ritual purposes.

According to reports, Yetunde was last seen on Monday, February 10, 2025, after attending a naming ceremony. She had received a call, stepped aside to answer it, and then left. When she didn’t return home, her worried family reported her missing at the Oja-Oba Police Station the next day.

Police tracked her last phone call to a suspect living in the Offa Garage area of Ilorin. Upon arrest, the suspect initially denied knowing her whereabouts. However, during a search of his house, he confessed that Yetunde had visited him but claimed she died from an asthma attack. Further investigation revealed her dismembered body hidden in a bowl, along with tools used for the crime.

Authorities suspect this may not be the cleric’s first offense, as they discovered other suspicious items in his home, hinting at a pattern of ritual killings. The Kwara State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident and assured the public that investigations are ongoing.