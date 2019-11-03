Nigeria: NDI Commends Vote Not Fight Campaign, Says Election Violence Still Remains A Major Challenge 

The Vote Not Fight campaign under 2Baba’s leadership reached 62 million Nigerians, the National Democratic Institute (NDI), a nongovernmental organisation working to support and strengthen democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government has said.

NDI said the campaign’s message of non-violent elections and encouragement, increased youth participation in elections in the country, pointing out that in times when many believe the spirit of volunteerism is at its lowest ebb in Nigeria, ‘’2Baba inspired 1,706 youth to actively volunteer on the campaign from 2014 to 2019.’’

According to the group, ‘’election-related violence is a major challenge that Nigeria has been grappling with for a while now. Election related deaths have robbed many citizens of their lives, particularly youth, who have played dual roles as perpetrators and victims.

‘’In 2011, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that 800 Nigerians had been killed in the post-election violence that followed the general elections of that year. This and many other incidents of electoral violence across the country informed the development of the Vote Not Fight campaign, whose objective is simply to reverse the role of youth as perpetrators of violence to leaders of the campaign against it.