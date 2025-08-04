Nigeria May Not Survive Another APC Term- El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has issued a stark warning, saying Nigeria risks disintegration if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a grassroots rally for the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto on Saturday, the ex-APC chieftain pledged to rally Nigerians against what he called the “incompetent” ruling party.

“This is a fight for our lives,” El-Rufai declared. “If APC returns, what’s left of Nigeria’s social fabric could be destroyed.”

He said the new coalition, now backing the ADC, aims to unseat the APC at both local and federal levels, calling it a patriotic duty.

Meanwhile, The News Chronicle observed that El-Rufai, once a key APC figure, defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in March 2025 after his ministerial nomination was blocked by the National Assembly.

The SDP has since expelled him, citing alleged forgery of membership documents and slapping him with a 30-year ban.