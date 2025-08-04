Fubara Loses Loyalists to ADC as Amaechi Eyes 2027 Presidential Bid

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is losing grip on his political base, as several of his supporters have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The defections come on the heels of ADC’s official launch in Rivers on July 23, where former Governor Rotimi Amaechi and other opposition figures stormed Port Harcourt in a show of political force. Amaechi is reportedly positioning himself for the ADC’s 2027 presidential ticket.

The News Chronicle gathefred that many defectors were previously loyal to Fubara under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sources say the embattled governor may also dump the PDP upon his return next month, though it’s unclear which party he might join.

“There was a massive defection from the governor’s camp, especially within the PDP,” the source revealed. “He may also dump the party, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll align with the coalition or the ruling APC.”

Reacting to the reports, Sydney Gbara, spokesperson for the Fubara-led PDP faction in Rivers, insisted they remain committed to the PDP, for now.

“The governor hasn’t told us to leave the PDP. If he does, I’ll follow,” Gbara said.

On the wave of defections, Gbara downplayed the significance, saying, “Politics is about choice. People are free to move. But many of us remain loyal to the governor and his political direction.”

Governor Fubara, suspended since March 18 alongside his deputy and state lawmakers over a protracted political crisis, is expected to return to office in September.