Nigeria in search of wine and England in search of cup

Happy 63rd independence anniversary to Nigeria, a nation that has come a long and interesting way. It has not been a rosy journey, yet we must not lose hope for hope does not disappoint and soon we shall all in unison shout Uhuru.

During the final game of the Women World Cup 2023 between Spain and England, held in Australia and New Zealand, I earnestly wanted England to win the trophy even though they were the ones who knocked Nigeria out of the competition. So it would have been rational for me to give my support to whoever England was playing in the subsequent rounds. Unfortunately, England lost the game to Spain by a lone goal.

I wanted England to lift the trophy simply because of sympathy. They last won a major trophy in 1966 and even though they are regarded as a home to football and have come close at different times in clinching another cup, they just never make it. A nation’s search for a cup has become my cup of tea.

But how does England’s cup relate to Nigeria? Has Nigeria held UK’s cup and refused to release it? Contrary to that, all sporting encounters between the two countries, whether male or female, have ended in favor of England.

When I see England fans in stadiums, cafes and pubs watching with hope and keen interest the games England play, I feel they deserve to be rewarded with a trophy, just the way Nigerians also hope to see Nigeria find its mojo in the committee of global transformation stories.

The main relationship between these two countries is that England colonized Nigeria and granted it independence in the year 1960, also Nigeria has a heavy presence in England, being a top destination for those leaving the giant of Africa. It’s been 63 years now and though we try always to be optimistic, Nigeria’s story is a melodramatic one where gloom seems to impose itself as the director and yet main actor, who from time to time gives little stage time to joy.

From coups and counter coups, civil war, bad and continuously deteriorating leadership, poor socio-political cohesion, institutionalization of corruption with its attending effects, multi-dimensional crisis, and insecurity, Nigeria has had it rough. A wedding party was arranged for Nigeria in 1960, but it had no wine to sustain merriness for a nation to bring about development, unity and livelihood, or maybe there was wine but it was consumed too early. If so, then by who?

It is important to note that the year 1966 is an important one for England and Nigeria; Nigeria witnessed its first coup leading to the civil war in 1966 and England won its last trophy in 1966. Did England forget its precious cup in the wedding when it was leaving Nigeria and mistakenly left with Nigeria’s wine instead? There’s no science to support this nor a superstition to make such inference, lest when England wins a tournament in few months from now and Nigeria has still not found its wine of nationhood, this writer might be shamed. But if an exchange will solve the problem on both sides, then it is a welcome development.

Jesus’ first recorded miracle in the bible is the miracle of turning water into wine in the wedding at Cana. The miracle is quite a popular reference in Christendom and even the secular world. Miracles are needed when there appears to be no other way, Nigeria needs a miracle for it has tried everything; saints and sinful leaders, military and democracy, wealth and austerity, change upon change, but all to no avail. Nigeria needs a miracle.

It should be noted that this metaphorical wine is for all, as some may seek to excuse themselves from the responsibility of a call to action. Nigeria must experience the sustained joy of a nation which has eluded it for a greater part of its existence. The garden is ready with human resources, oil, gas and minerals, agriculture, and every other good thing. May Nigeria find and fix its winepress and England its cup.

akaolisa1987@gmail.com

