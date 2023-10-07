Funnybone and wife welcome their first child

Nigerian comedian and actor Stanley Chibuna known by his stage name Funnybone is over the moon with Joy as he announced the arrival of their first child with wife Angel on Saturday 7 October 2023.

He took to his instagram to share the news and captioned it “proud dad”

The post reads: Proud Dad. Grateful! Thankful! Blessed! Baby Zimchikachim.”

“Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them. – Psalm 127:3-5.

Funnybone met Angel through a mutual friend. He was in Canada at the time and the friend felt they could be a great match and the rest today is history.

We wish the couple all the best.

