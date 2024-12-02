Nigeria Has Many Success Stories, Don’t Dwell on its Few Woes, NOA Urges Nigerians

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, over the weekend, called on Nigerians not to be caught in the web of complaints but to always propagate the nation’s success stories, especially before the international community.

The call was made during a one-day workshop organized in Awka by a team from the NOA national headquarters, Abuja, for management and staff of the Agency in Anambra State, held at Engr. Ebele Ofunneamaka Okeke Federal Secretariat Complex.

The workshop has presentations on various topics, including the National Identity Project, the National Values Charter, the New National Anthem, the Nigerian Promise, the Citizens Codes, Institutionalization Policies, and the Reintroduction and Promotion of National Symbols.

Speaking at the event, the NOA Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa Onillu, described Nigeria as a peaceful nation.

The Director-General, speaking through his Special Assistant on Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Sherifat Adegbesan, thanked all who graced the event, describing their undiluted commitment as a clear indication that they are all out to make Nigeria great again.

“National Identity Project is aimed at the unification of Nigeria’s shared values as a diversified nation. Though tribes and tongues may differ in brotherhood, we stand,” the Director said, adding that the nation’s diversity is her strength.

He, however, blamed the unabated myriad of challenges of the country on the lack of functional National Identity.

“Nigeria is a peaceful country, our people should stand up to tell the success stories of this country.

“Nigeria is not as bad as the people project it outside the world,” he said.

The NOA boss, who noted that this was the first time in history, that the country was blessed with a President who always talks of orientation, maintained that the average Nigerian needs to be reoriented, advising people to always love their neighbours by imbibing the spirit of respect for their country and everyone around them irrespective of their ethnic background.

He identified the National Values Charter as a social contract between Nigeria and Nigerians. He urged people to fix the country together with the present administration at the center so that they will have the better Nigeria they had been longing for all these years.

The DG, who spoke, among other things, reminded people that each country of the world has its peculiar problems, adding that Nigeria’s case is not exceptional.

Educating the participants on the NOA official websites, including a hackathon, content factory, Mobilizer, Database, Collaborator, DG’s visualizer, and NOA explainer, the Head of ICT Department, NOA National Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs Jessica Akiga, said the above websites were specifically designed by the leadership of the Agency for seamless communication and transmission of government development programmes, activities, and policies to the unreached demography of Nigeria through social media handles.

Earlier, the Anambra State NOA Director, Mr. Edozie Ajaegbu, who spoke through the Deputy Director Programmes, Mr. Remigius Obi, described Anambra State as one of the fastest developing states in the country today. He assured the DG and his team that the agency’s management and staff are eager to work to better the country’s lots in the near future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...