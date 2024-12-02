S’east CSOs Call Out Gov Uzodinma Over Alleged Clampdown on Dissenting Voices in Imo

Over the weekend, over ten Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) working in Southeast Nigeria raised concerns over the recent cases of Chinonso Uba (Nonso Nkwa) and Dr. Fabian Ihekweme, who they said have become the latest victims of the oppressive regime under Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Dr Ihekweme, a former Commissioner in Imo State, was arrested last week by Police operatives in the presence of his wife and children from his Abuja residence and transported back to Owerri for allegedly being a vocal critic of the Imo State Governor.

Mr. Uba, for his part, was arrested in 2023 for allegedly defaming Governor Uzodinma on his radio programme but was later released following a court order.

However, in October 2024, he was re-arrested, and now the police are charging him for allegedly engaging in cyber stalking, character defamation, and misinformation.

According to a statement by the CSOs, these instances exemplify a disturbing pattern of repression targeting journalists, human rights activists, and political dissenters in Imo State.

Among the CSOs that signed the statement were the Foundation For Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), Abia State, the Sisters With A GOAL INITIATIVE (SWAG), Imo State, the Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), Abia State, the Ónúrúbé Coalition Against Gender-Based Violence In the Southeast, the Concerned citizens for good governance, Owerri, Imo state, and the Initiative For Safety, Security and Educational Development in Nigeria. IPSSEDNETWORK, Enugu State.

Others were the Better Community Life Initiative, Owerri, Imo State; the Centre For Rural, Economic & Social Development (CREESOD), Imo State; the People Against Drug Dependence & Ignorance, Imo State; the Citizens Centre for Integrated Development and Social Rights (CCIDESOR), Imo State and the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC).

The group noted how utilizing the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Tiger Base and the State Investigation Department (SID) of the Imo State Police Command Owerri, the governor has resorted to abduction-style tactics against perceived opponents.

This, they said, had led to prolonged detentions, remanding of individuals in prison, and deliberately stalling their trials to silence dissent and keep them out of public view.

“These police units have gained a reputation for rogue and predatory actions, including profiling and arbitrarily arresting young individuals falsely labeled as IPOB members, politically motivated arrests, torture, inhumane treatment of detainees held incommunicado, extortion, and enforced disappearances,” they said.

The CSOs called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission (the police’s external oversight body) to take action against the misconduct of these rogue units and ensure accountability within the police force.

They acknowledged the professionalism and integrity demonstrated by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, in his role as the CP of Imo State. Still, they expressed concerns regarding potential political interference from the State Government that may jeopardize his efforts and tarnish his noble reputation.

They called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to take decisive action, especially against rogue elements within the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and SID in Imo State, to ensure that police forces act with integrity and do not become tools of state repression and tyranny.

They said, “We acknowledge the urgent concerns raised by Dr. Ihekweme’s wife regarding her husband’s health and safety, as well as reports concerning Chinonso Uba’s deteriorating condition, including swollen legs indicative of inhumane treatment in pretrial custody.

“We call upon local and international human rights organizations, as well as the global community, to join us in demanding that Governor Hope Uzodinma upholds freedom of expression and dissent in Imo State.

“We urge him to release Chinonso Uba and Dr. Fabian Ihekweme immediately and end his oppressive practices.

“He must address the issues of transparency and accountability in governance in Imo State rather than hounding those advocating for democratic governance.

“We must collectively stand against these violations to safeguard human rights and promote justice in our society.”

