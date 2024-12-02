AI-Powered Death Clock App Predicts Your Last Day On Earth

A recently launched app, Death Clock, uses artificial intelligence to estimate users’ life expectancy while providing personalized tips for healthier living.

Unlike earlier tools, such as a 2006 iPod app, this version is powered by data from over 1,200 life expectancy studies, offering more precise predictions based on comprehensive health and lifestyle questions.

Users input details like age, family history, mental health, and chronic conditions.

The app then calculates an estimated death date, displaying a countdown timer and suggesting ways to extend longevity.

For $40 annually, subscribers receive habit-improving recommendations alongside the countdown feature.

The app has practical uses beyond curiosity.

Financial planners suggest it could help retirees manage resources effectively by aligning financial plans with projected lifespans.