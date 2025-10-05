Nigeria Celebrates Its Teachers as Minister of Education Reaffirms Commitment to Reforms

As the world marks World Teachers’ Day 2025, Nigeria joins the global community to celebrate the invaluable contributions of teachers, the nation’s educators, mentors, and builders of future generations.

In a statement commemorating the occasion, the Minister of Education saluted the resilience and dedication of Nigerian teachers, describing them as the backbone of the nation’s education system and the true shapers of destinies.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to not only honour teachers in words but also through concrete actions. Guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda, the administration has continued to implement reforms aimed at improving teachers’ welfare, strengthening educational institutions, and modernising the nation’s learning environment.

At the heart of this drive is the National Education Sector Reform and Innovation (NESRI) Agenda, a six-point policy framework designed to reposition Nigeria’s education system for excellence. According to the Minister, several milestones have already been achieved through the NESRI Agenda, including teacher retraining programmes, the introduction of digital learning tools, infrastructure development, and improved welfare packages for educators at all levels.

“These reforms are anchored on one goal: to empower Nigerian teachers with the tools, training, and support they need to shape the future,” the Minister stated.

World Teachers’ Day, celebrated every October 5, highlights the crucial role of teachers in advancing education and sustainable development. This year’s theme resonates deeply with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to restore dignity to the teaching profession and ensure that educators are adequately equipped to meet the demands of 21st-century learning.

As the nation reflects on the progress made and the challenges ahead, the Minister extended heartfelt appreciation to all teachers across the country for their tireless service and commitment.

“On this World Teachers’ Day, we honour your resilience, your passion, and your service. Nigeria salutes you,” the statement concluded.