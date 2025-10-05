NEMA Intensifies Assessment of Flood and Rainstorm Damage in Zamfara Communities

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sokoto Operations Office, has intensified its assessment of communities affected by recent flood and rainstorm incidents in Zamfara State.

In continuation of its earlier exercise, the assessment team extended its visit to additional impacted areas across Zurmi, Kaura-Namoda, and Tsafe Local Government Areas. The team covered several hard-hit communities, including Birnin Tsaba, Dauran, and Kanwa in Zurmi LGA; Sarkin Baura and Dawa Kawa in Kaura-Namoda LGA; as well as Kofar Fada and Zango in Tsafe LGA.

According to NEMA’s preliminary report, while some of the affected locations were accessible, others remained difficult to reach due to prevailing insecurity in parts of the state. The agency noted that the incident followed a late-season rainfall accompanied by heavy storms and strong winds, which are common toward the end of the rainy season.

The floods caused extensive damage to homes, farmlands, and household properties, leaving several residents displaced. While some families have begun temporary repairs to their houses, others have sought shelter with relatives and within host communities.

NEMA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting affected populations and working closely with relevant stakeholders, including the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) and local authorities, to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

The agency also urged communities in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and adhere to early warning advisories as efforts continue to mitigate the impact of seasonal flooding across the region.