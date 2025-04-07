Nigeria Celebrates First National Police Day in Abuja

On Monday, Nigeria held the first-ever National Police Day at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The colourful event brought together top security officials, government dignitaries, and members of the public.

National Police Day, now set to be celebrated every year on April 7, was established by President Bola Tinubu to honour the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of police officers across the country.

The ceremony featured a parade, awards, and demonstrations of the police’s skills and equipment. Families of fallen officers, retired personnel, and serving officers all took part in the special occasion.