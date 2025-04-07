Nigeria Sets Sights on Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Abuja

In a bold move that could elevate the nation’s profile on the global sports stage, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has confirmed that Nigeria has officially met the deadline to express interest in bidding for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Abuja as the proposed host city.

The announcement was made on Monday by NOC’s Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, in a statement issued in Lagos.

Following a key executive meeting held in Abuja on April 3, NOC revealed that it had successfully submitted its expression of interest by the March 28 deadline. However, Nezianya emphasized that Nigeria’s bid would hinge on official government endorsement before it could advance to the formal bidding stage.

“Nigeria can only move forward with a formal bid if the Federal Government offers its full backing to this initiative,” Nezianya explained.

This bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games offers Nigeria a unique chance to demonstrate its growth, showcase its sporting infrastructure, and boost its global standing. Nezianya pointed out that Nigeria’s previous experience hosting a major international sporting event, the African Games (COJA 2003), serves as a solid foundation for organizing the Commonwealth Games.

“The last major multi-sport event Nigeria hosted was the 2003 African Games in Abuja, where the country displayed its capacity to organize large-scale international events,” he recalled. “This experience would lay a strong foundation for successfully hosting the Commonwealth Games again, showcasing Nigeria’s ability to manage logistics, hospitality, and the infrastructure needed for such events.”

Nezianya further highlighted the potential of this bid to act as a catalyst for significant investments in sports infrastructure across the country. “Bidding for the Games could spark investments in sports facilities, particularly in Abuja,” he noted. “It would rejuvenate the local sports economy, improve national sports venues, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

“Hosting the Games would also lead to the construction and upgrading of essential infrastructure, including sports venues, transportation networks, and accommodations. This would not only benefit the sports community but would also fuel local businesses, generate employment, and give a boost to the hospitality sector.

“The preparations and execution phases of the Games would create a wealth of job opportunities, from event management to construction, which would empower local enterprises and foster skills development,” Nezianya added. “The Games will also inspire young athletes, motivate them to excel in their sporting pursuits, and place Nigeria at the forefront of athletic excellence.”

The NOC official emphasized that the event would serve as a powerful force for national unity, promoting peace while celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

Turning to other upcoming events, Nezianya noted that the African Olympic Committees (ANOCA) School Sports’ Games will take place in Algeria from July 5 to July 13, followed by the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia, running from November 7 to November 31. Angola will host the ANOCA Youth Games in Luanda from December 5 to December 20 this year.

Looking ahead, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 17 to March 29, while Senegal will host the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar from October 31 to November 13, 2026.

Milano Cortina in Italy will host the 2027 Winter Olympic Games from February 6 to February 22, while Equatorial Guinea will stage the African Beach Games that same year.

Egypt will host the 14th African Games from January 20 to February 7, 2027. The sporting calendar will culminate with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA, from July 14 to July 30, 2028, and the Winter Olympics in the US, with the city still to be decided.