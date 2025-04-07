Nigeria Ranks 3rd in Global Maternal Deaths as UN Warns of Health Aid Crisis

As the world marks World Health Day 2025 under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures”, the United Nations and World Health Organization (WHO) have raised alarms over the reduction in global aid and its devastating consequences for maternal and newborn health, with Nigeria ranking among the most affected countries.

A new UN report titled “Trends in Maternal Mortality” reveals that despite a 40% drop in maternal deaths between 2000 and 2023, progress has slowed dramatically and is now threatened by cuts to humanitarian health funding, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of U.S. aid under President Donald Trump.

The report estimates that 260,000 women died globally in 2023 from pregnancy-related complications — a mother lost every two minutes. Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 70% of these deaths, with Nigeria ranking third highest globally in maternal mortality.

“A 15-year-old girl in Nigeria faces a 1 in 25 lifetime risk of dying from maternal causes,” the report warned, only slightly better than Somalia and Chad.

Nigerian Response: First Lady Calls for Urgent Investment

In a statement marking World Health Day, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described maternal and newborn deaths as a national tragedy.

“No mother should have to risk her life to bring a child into the world,” Tinubu said.

“Investing in maternal and newborn health is not only a moral responsibility but also a cornerstone of sustainable development.”

She called for better planning, more funding, and increased support for health workers, whom she praised for their dedication “in the pursuit of a healthier world.”

What the WHO and UN Are Saying

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus stated that “pregnancy remains dangerously risky in many parts of the world, despite known, low-cost solutions.”

UNFPA Chief Natalia Kanem said, “Access to quality maternal health care is a right, not a privilege.”

UNICEF’s Catherine Russell warned that cuts in global aid are placing more women and babies at risk, especially in fragile states.

“The world must urgently invest in midwives, nurses, and community health workers,” Russell said.

Why Nigeria Is at Risk

Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate is driven by:

Underfunded health systems

Shortages of skilled health workers

Poor access to antenatal and emergency obstetric care

Insecurity and conflict in the North-East

Recent foreign aid cuts, especially from the U.S.

These challenges are made worse by economic pressures and government budget constraints.

The report also warned that the world is off track to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for reducing maternal mortality.

To meet the target, maternal death rates would need to drop by 15% annually — a significant leap from the current 1.5% pace.

In Summary