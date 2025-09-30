Nigeria at 65: The Journey through the Ages

Nigeria is a nation of over 250 ethnic groups and multiple faiths, with a near-even split between Islam and Christianity, alongside a diminishing but culturally significant presence of indigenous and other religious groups. This diversity should be a strength, but it has become a weapon in the hands of desperate politicians who exploit tribe and religion to further their interests, often at the expense of national development. The emphasis on religious and ethnic identities has led to a fractured nation, where loyalty to one’s ethnic group outweighs competence and vision, resulting in weakened national identity, distrust in institutions, electoral violence and economic stagnation.

It is surprising that at 65, many Nigerians identify more strongly with their religion or tribe than with the country itself. This phenomenon is fueled by politicians who frame elections as battles between “us” and “them,” promoting ethnic hate speech and normalizing bigotry. To address this, Nigeria needs electoral law reforms, media accountability and national civic education that promotes unity and a shared national identity. As a people,Â we must begin to prioritize competence, accountability and national interest over narrow ethno-religious considerations, Nigeria can harness its diversity as a strength rather than a source of division and underdevelopment.

Nigeria’s 65th anniversary is a significant milestone, marking over six decades of independence. The celebration highlights the country’s progress, achievements, and challenges. Nigeria has navigated through military rule, democratic governance, and economic ups and downs, shaping its identity and growth. The country’s rich cultural heritage and diversity are significant strengths, promoting national pride and global visibility.

Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, played a crucial role in leading the country to independence in 1960. His tenure focused on fostering unity among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and regional groups and managing nation-building challenges. After him, General Yakubu Gowon took power and initiated the “Three Rs” policy (Reconciliation, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction) to reunify the country after the Nigerian Civil War. This policy helped to promote national healing and reconstruction. Gowon also created the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1973 to encourage nation-building and development among Nigerian youths.

General Murtala Mohammed introduced economic reforms and initiated the movement of Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja. His successor, General Olusegun Obasanjo, continued the process of returning Nigeria to civilian rule and oversaw economic reforms. Later, President Shehu Shagari’s administration faced economic challenges, including inflation and corruption allegations.

Muhammadu Buhari’s regime focused on anti-corruption measures, austerity, and discipline, introducing the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign. General Ibrahim Babangida’s tenure saw significant economic and political changes, including the establishment of new universities and infrastructure projects. General Sani Abacha’s regime implemented various infrastructure projects and economic initiatives.

In recent years, Nigerian presidents have implemented various policies to address the country’s challenges. President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration focused on addressing corruption and governance issues. President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration implemented an amnesty program to address the Niger Delta crisis.

Today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has initiated various infrastructure projects, such as the Presidential Legacy Highways, including the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s economic integration and national development.

The theme “Nigeria at 65: The Journey through the Ages” suggests a focus on the country’s history, growth, and development. Nigeria’s journey to independence was marked by significant events, including the amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates in 1914. The country’s unity is a result of collective effort, and its diversity is a strength that can be leveraged for growth and development.

Despite its progress, Nigeria faces pressing issues like insecurity, corruption, and infrastructure deficits. The country needs visionary leadership, effective policies, and collective effort to address these challenges and realize its full potential. By working together, Nigerians can build a brighter future and celebrate many more milestones. The country’s survival as one indivisible and indissoluble nation is a reason to celebrate.

Nigeria’s ethnic and religious tensions were magnified by disparities in economic and educational development between the south and the north. Many Nigerians are of the opinion that Nigeria has nothing to celebrate, considering the increasing tensions and uprising from different sections of the country. However, others believe that the country’s survival and growth despite these challenges are reasons to celebrate.

The article highlights the importance of unity and collective effort in addressing Nigeria’s challenges. By bridging the gap between different ethnic and religious groups, Nigerians can work towards a more prosperous and united nation. The country’s rich cultural heritage and diversity can be leveraged to promote national pride and global visibility. Nigeria’s journey to independence is a testament to its resilience and potential.

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th anniversary, it is an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s achievements and setbacks. The country’s future depends on its ability to address its challenges and work towards a more united and prosperous nation. By learning from its past experiences and working together, Nigerians can build a brighter future and celebrate many more milestones.

The return of civil rule in 1999 brought mixed reactions, with many attributing the current insecurity challenges to the failures of political office holders. Despite these challenges, Nigeria has made significant strides in various areas, including economic growth and cultural influence. However, the country still faces pressing issues like corruption, infrastructure deficits, and ethnic tensions.

Nigeria’s future depends on its ability to address these challenges and work towards a more united and prosperous nation. By learning from its past experiences and working together, Nigerians can build a brighter future and celebrate many more milestones. The country’s survival as one indivisible and indissoluble nation is a reason to celebrate, despite the many challenges it faces.

As Nigeria looks to the future, it’s essential to recognize the country’s resilience and potential. With visionary leadership, effective policies, and collective effort, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and achieve its full potential. By embracing its cultural strengths and promoting national pride, Nigeria can work towards a more prosperous and united future.

To overcome Nigeria’s multi-faceted challenges, President Bola Tinubu should prioritize tangible economic relief for citizens. The administration’s reforms, such as removing fuel subsidies and unifying the exchange rate, have had adverse effects on the populace. Tinubu should focus on implementing robust economic policies that foster job creation, maintain stable prices, and drive overall growth. This can be achieved by investing in infrastructure, enhancing social services, and strengthening local governance.

The President should focus on three key areas to drive economic growth and development. Firstly, he should implement policies that promote job creation, stabilize prices, and drive economic growth. Secondly, he should redirect funds to critical public infrastructure, healthcare, and education to elevate social services and improve the quality of life for Nigerians. Lastly, investing in roads, electricity, and water supply will supercharge economic activity and elevate living standards.

By prioritizing transparency and accountability in governance, Tinubu can create a lasting impact and build trust among citizens. Ensuring that all segments of society benefit from his policies will be crucial in achieving this goal. Additionally, strengthening national security will protect citizens from violence and crime, creating a secure environment for economic and social development. By taking these steps, Tinubu can drive meaningful progress and improve the lives of Nigerians.

President Tinubu should not be solely blamed for decades of leadership inefficiencies in Nigeria. The country’s challenges are a culmination of historical, systemic, and structural issues that have evolved over time. Previous administrations have contributed to the current state of affairs, and it’s unfair to attribute all the problems to one leader.

Nigeria’s leadership inefficiencies are a result of a complex interplay of factors, including corruption, lack of institutional capacity, and poor governance. These issues have been perpetuated by various leaders and governments over the years, making it a collective responsibility. It’s essential to acknowledge the historical context and the role of previous administrations in shaping the country’s current challenges.

By recognizing the complexity of Nigeria’s challenges, we can work towards finding sustainable solutions that involve collective effort and responsibility. Rather than focusing on individual blame, it’s more productive to support President Tinubu’s administration in addressing the country’s challenges and building a better future for Nigerians. This approach will foster a more collaborative and constructive national conversation.

Nigeria’s challenges are multifaceted, encompassing economic instability, security concerns, and governance issues. The country faces high inflation rates, unemployment, and poverty, alongside security threats from banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency, which disrupt agricultural production and economic activities. Additionally, governance issues, such as corruption and inadequate infrastructure, hinder development and exacerbate social tensions.

To address these challenges, the government and citizens must work together, as emphasized by the theme “All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation”. This collaboration can involve implementing policies to stimulate economic growth, investing in infrastructure, and promoting transparency and accountability. Institutional strengthening, security reforms, and social safety nets can also help alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and foster a sense of unity and shared purpose. By prioritizing the welfare of citizens and ensuring inclusive governance, Nigeria can unlock its vast potential and build a brighter future.

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th year of independence, it’s crucial for citizens to unite and support good governance. The current economic and security challenges demand collective action, requiring Nigerians to put aside differences and work towards a common goal. President Tinubu’s administration needs the support of citizens to effectively address pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and insecurity.

Citizens can drive positive change by focusing on key areas such as economic reforms, security, and good governance. They can demand policies that stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty, while also supporting initiatives that promote peace and stability. Additionally, citizens can hold leaders accountable, promote transparency, and advocate for inclusive decision-making processes, ultimately building a brighter future and making Nigeria a pillar of good governance in Africa.

Despite the challenges, Nigeria has many reasons to celebrate at 65. Countries like the United States, Japan, and South Korea faced similar multifaceted challenges in their early years but have since become successful. The US grappled with civil rights issues and economic instability, Japan rebuilt after World War II, and South Korea transformed from one of the poorest nations to a high-tech economy. These examples show that with perseverance and strategic development, nations can overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. Nigeria, too, can learn from these examples and work towards a brighter future.

Danaudi, writes from Bauchi via danaudicomrade@gmail.com