Michealina Dankwa Wins Miss Africa-Russia Crown 

In a heavily contested Miss Africa-Russia competition, held late September 2025, Michealina Mary Stampoulous Dankwa, a 28-year-old Ghanaian, emerged as the winner. She, however, attributed her spectacular victory to the strong encouragement, support and contributions offered by the Ghanaian community in the Russian Federation. With high excitement and gratitude, Michealina Dankwa granted this exclusive interview to our correspondent, Kestér Kenn Klomegâh, in Moscow.

Here are the interview excerpts:

What were your greatest challenges contesting for this Miss Africa-Russia pageant event?

Michealina Dankwa: One of the major challenges was coordinating and rehearsing via the internet as my volunteers were in Moscow and I am from Ufa. Another challenge was mobilising votes and support across different countries under time constraints. But each challenge also strengthened my resolve and taught me resilience.

By the way, what drives you into the contest?

Michealina Dankwa: My main drive was to represent Ghana on an international stage and showcase our culture, beauty, and resilience. I also wanted to use this platform to raise awareness for my project, “Different, Not Broken,” which supports inclusivity for children with special needs.

Can you give our readers a background of the contest?

Michealina Dankwa: Miss Africa-Russia is a cultural-diplomatic pageant bringing together African women residing in Russia, showcasing their heritage, talents, and leadership potential. It is more than a contest of beauty; it is a bridge between communities. Contestants represent their respective African countries and compete across categories such as talent, traditional wear, designer wear, and public speaking.

What other African nationals contested against you?

Michealina Dankwa: I competed alongside outstanding women from countries such as Haiti, Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia and South Sudan. Each brought their own culture, talent, and story, enriching the competition with deep diversity and mutual inspiration.

Why was it referred to as Africa-Russia dance competition?

Michealina Dankwa: It’s called Miss Africa-Russia pageant because it is hosted in Russia and specifically for African women who are living or studying in Russia. It’s not open to Russia-national contestants; rather, it celebrates African identities within Russia and aims to strengthen cultural ties between the two communities.

Do you think the jury was fair by the final selection?

Michealina Dankwa: Yes, I do believe the jury was fair. Every contestant was judged not just on beauty, but on how well she represented her country and communicated her vision.

What were the main points that guided them in the selection?

Michealina Dankwa: The evaluation was not only about beauty as stated before but included criteria like authenticity, cultural representation, poise, talent and public speaking.

What lessons and advise would you like to give your fellow ladies?

Michealina Dankwa: My advice is simple, never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Believe in yourself, because confidence and purpose are your greatest crowns. Also, always remember that true beauty shines through service, compassion, and authenticity.

And what would you like people (readers) to know about you, including family background, age and profession?

Michealina Dankwa: My name is Michealina Mary Stampoulous Dankwa, 28 year-old Ghanaian lady. I grew up in a close-knit Ghanaian family that values service, honesty, and ambition. I am currently studying International Relations in Ufa, Russia. I am passionate about using my platform to uplift those whose voices are often unheard, those with special needs particularly people with autism.

Do you think you have, in practical terms, promoted Ghana on an international stage?

Michealina Dankwa: Absolutely. From my royal entry in traditional kente, representing Northern Ghana, to my talented performance highlighting inclusivity, I carried Ghana with me on that stage. I believe I gave the world a taste of Ghana’s cultural richness, resilience, and compassion. Winning the crown was not just a personal victory, it was Ghana’s victory on an international stage.