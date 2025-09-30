spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 30, 2025 - 12:51 PM

Jonathan Won’t Get Automatic PDP Ticket in 2027 -Group

PoliticsNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

Jonathan Won’t Get Automatic PDP Ticket in 2027 -Group
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan will not automatically get the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in 2027.

The group was reacting to comments by Prof. Jerry Gana, who hinted at Jonathan’s possible return to the PDP platform.

GHSM National Coordinator, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, explained that only party delegates at the national convention can choose the PDP flagbearer, stressing that the process must be open and transparent under the Electoral Act 2022.

“With all due respect, Prof. Gana has the right to support Jonathan’s return. But the choice lies with PDP delegates, and ultimately with God, not a few party leaders,” Hamzat said.

He argued that Nigerians want progress, not a return to the past, warning that Jonathan represents an “old order” that many citizens want to move beyond.

Hamzat criticized Jonathan’s record, pointing to mismanagement of Nigeria’s diversity, rising ethnic and religious tensions, and his decision in 2011 to support NATO’s intervention in Libya against the African Union’s position a move Hamzat described as a “strategic mistake” that fueled insecurity in West Africa.

On governance, he noted that Jonathan still faces questions over corruption allegations, especially the Dasukigate arms scandal.

Hamzat stressed that PDP is a democratic party where no aspirant, including ex-presidents, should expect automatic endorsement.

“If Jonathan wants to return to Aso Rock, he must compete with unifying leaders like Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim in a fair primary,” he said.

He concluded that Nigerians deserve fresh leadership and new ideas to solve today’s challenges, adding: “The only way forward is forward, not backward.”

Previous article
Nigeria at 65: The Journey Through the Ages
Next article
Malala Advocates Stronger Support for Girls’ Education in Nigeria
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Accenture Lays Off 11,000 Staff While Training Remaining 700,000 in Agentic AI

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Accenture, one of the world’s largest professional services firms,...

Apprehend Arise TV Anchor, Somtoochukwu’s Killers, Soludo tells Police

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called...

PFI 3.0 Set to End Import Dependence –MOFI

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has pledged to...

Without Reforms, Nigeria’s Development Goals Will Fail –Expert

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Prof. Uche Uwaleke, President of the Association of Capital...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Accenture Lays Off 11,000 Staff While Training Remaining 700,000 in Agentic AI

Technology 0
Accenture, one of the world’s largest professional services firms,...

Apprehend Arise TV Anchor, Somtoochukwu’s Killers, Soludo tells Police

News 0
Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called...

PFI 3.0 Set to End Import Dependence –MOFI

News 0
The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has pledged to...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x