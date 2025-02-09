Nigeria, 13 Others Barred From Saudi Arabia’s Multiple-Entry Visas

Saudi Arabia has carried out a new visa regulations affecting travelers from 14 countries, restricting them to single-entry visas valid for 30 days without the possibility of extension.

The changes apply to tourists, business travelers, and individuals visiting family members but exclude those applying for Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, or residency visas.

The affected nations are Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Saudi authorities described the misuse of multiple-entry visas as the primary reason for the policy change.

Officials reported that some travelers used long-term visas to remain in the country illegally or to participate in Hajj without proper authorization.

The government has stressed the need to regulate Hajj attendance through a fixed quota system per country. Unauthorized pilgrims have contributed to overcrowding and logistical challenges during the religious pilgrimage, with the situation reaching a critical point in 2024 when over 1,200 pilgrims died due to extreme heat and congestion, worsened by unregistered attendees.

Saudi officials described the suspension of multiple-entry visas as a temporary measure, though no specific timeline for its review has been provided. The government plans to assess the impact of the new regulations before deciding on any further steps.

Travelers from the affected countries are called upon to apply for their single-entry visas well in advance and strictly comply with the new rules to avoid penalties or disruptions to their travel plans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for adherence to the updated guidelines and encouraged travelers to stay informed through official government channels.

