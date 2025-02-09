Senator Binani Won Adamawa 2023 Guber Election -Dismissed REC, Hudu Insists

Days after the National Assembly approved his sack as a Commissioner in the employment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Ari, has insisted that the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State in the 2023 General elections, Senator Aisha Binani actually won the controversial election.

Addr newsmen in residence in Bauchi, Hudu Ari who is one of the recently dismissed INEC officials spoke on issues leading to the controversial declaration of the election result by him.

Holding a copy of the Holy Qur’an while speaking to Journalists, he said that there was pressure on him and other officials of the Commission to declare the incumbent Governor, Adamu Fintiri winner of the election or else his security could not be guaranteed.

Swearing by the Holy Qur’an, he said that he did all he did in good faith and in accordance with the guidelines of the elections, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...