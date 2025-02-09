A Dangerous Mix of Tradition and Modernity: The Perils of Shielding Defamation from Legal Scrutiny in Nigeria

Illegal Mining: Identifying The Real Economic Saboteurs CHARLES OKOH A monolithic economy, we are told, refers to an economic system that is heavily reliant on a single industry, sector, or commodity. Nigeria is never short in supply of seminal works on how to avoid the inherent and imminent consequences of over-reliance on a mono-product economy. We know that our over-reliance on oil has made our economy vulnerable to fluctuations in that industry. All efforts to diversify the economy have failed largely because of corruption and the lack of political will to see these through. Agriculture, which is a low hanging fruit from which we can at least feed ourselves and earn scarce foreign exchange, has failed as a government project but has been successfully implemented by individuals, especially public office holders who are politically exposed. The nation's economy is constantly in a precarious situation as we look up to oil prices in the international market to remain favourable so we can have enough from it and the little coming from taxes and VAT to share to an increasingly over dependent states to pay civil servants salaries and for the political class to corruptly enrich themselves. As part of President Tinubu's efforts to diversify the revenue generation, the government has shown some interest in solid minerals development since the coming of Dr. Dele Alake, as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development. The minister has continued to receive plaudits for his contributions to this sector since his appointment. The minister's foray into this sector as a trained journalist, is indicative of the fact that in spite of one's professional training, whatever one sets out to do can be achieved. One of the notable introductions of the minister to tackle economic saboteurs in the sector, is the recent introduction of mining marshals. According to Dr. Alake, the Mining Marshals would combat illegal mining. The move, he said, is part of the government's efforts to regulate the sector and ensure that mining activities are carried out in a legal and environmentally sustainable manner. The Mining Marshals is a multi-agency security force that aims to enforce laws and regulations in the mining sector. Since its establishment, the Marshals, we are told, have already made a significant impact, with over 300 illegal miners arrested. The government's goal, according to reports, is to transition illegal miners to organised and legal cooperative mining. To achieve this, the government has established 250 cooperatives and 150 new buying centres, which marks a significant step towards formalising the industry and generating revenue. By establishing the Mining Marshals, the Minister aims to ensure that Nigeria's mining sector contributes significantly to the country's economic growth and development. The big question to ask is, how far is the government willing to go to address the glaring case of economic sabotage by these very highly placed and privileged Nigerians and their collaborators from outside the country? The fact that the activities of bandits in some states like Zamfara has remained intractable as a result of this is not new to anyone, except those who wish to fool themselves. Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the Senator representing Edo North, last week, accused retired military generals of being behind illegal mining activities across Nigeria. Oshiomhole, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, made the claim last Friday during the presentation of the 2025 budget report by Sampson Ekong, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development, before the Senate Committee on Appropriations. Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State and a member of the Appropriations Committee, stated that the retired generals involved in illegal mining are well-known figures, adding that their identities are widely recognised across Africa. He also referenced a letter he wrote to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter when he was in office. Oshiomhole said, "Ongoing illegal mining is being carried out by retired generals, and we know who they are. Yes, we know them. Everyone in Africa knows them." He said the nation’s efforts to diversify its economy would remain unattainable if the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu fails to tackle the issue of illegal mining. The committee members echoed Oshiomhole’s concerns and called for stronger actions from security agencies. Oshiomhole highlighted the challenges faced in conducting primary elections in Zamfara due to illegal mining activities and stressed the need for a robust response. “To combat this issue, we may need to deploy the military, even if it means using force against those involved in illegal extraction. We should also consider forming a joint task force involving the Army, Police, and Air Force,” he suggested. Oshiomhole is a loyal APC member and a former chairman of the ruling party, so he knows what he is talking about and the implications of his comments. While we can understand that under former President Buhari nothing came out of his report on activities of illegal miners, can it also be reported after Tinubu's tenure, that this clear case of economic sabotage by the high and mighty will also go unchallenged? This same ugly scenario is what is playing out in the oil sector with oil-laden ships disappearing without trace. It's also the reason why those otherwise visible pipelines through which our oil has been stolen have remained invisible to both the security operatives and the governments. That this large scale illegal mining is perpetrated by well-heeled Nigerians is common knowledge, but who will bell the cat? While we commend the minister for establishing mining marshals, the critical question to ask is, will their mandate remain to hunt the labourers engaged by these generals or will they go the whole hog? Parading couriers, street urchins, foot soldiers or boy boy, as we say in local lingo, is not the solution to economic sabotage. We are either going the whole hog, or continue to make a laughing stock of ourselves before the rest of the world. Who are these retired generals?

The recent withdrawal of Chief Afe Babalola’s criminal defamation suit against barrister Dele Farotimi at the behest of Ekiti kings, led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Ojaja II, presents a troubling intersection between traditional Yoruba conflict resolution and the imperatives of a modern legal system. This occurrence should be of immense concern to all Yorubas and the Nigerian people at large, especially as false accusations, bearing false witness, and lying against others are unfortunately prevalent in our country. These acts can stem from personal vendettas, business rivalries, political schemes, or mere attempts to gain undue advantage. While the Yoruba culture highly values communal harmony and reconciliation, this intervention deprives our Nigerian society of a crucial opportunity to reinforce the sanctity of truth and accountability in public discourse, particularly in an age dominated by social media.

Undermining the Rule of Law

At the heart of any modern legal system is the principle that allegations of wrongdoing must be proven beyond reasonable doubt. Criminal defamation cases, in a judicious system where people of integrity adjudicate without fear or favour, offer the opportunity to clarify truth and hold either the defamer or the defamed accountable. Defamation, when unchecked or poorly handled, fosters a society where falsehood and manipulation thrive. In Nigeria, this issue becomes even more dangerous when compounded by a legal system that is vulnerable to misuse by the wealthy and influential. Criminal defamation suits often become tools wielded by the rich to silence critics, while genuine accusations of wrongdoing are swept under the rug by interventions from traditional rulers or political pressure.

When influential figures, such as traditional rulers, custodians of the law and political operatives, intervene to suppress such cases, they inadvertently weaken the legal framework meant to protect reputations and encourage responsible speech. In fact, the denial of this process sends a significant message to the whole world on our disregard for human dignity and respect for truth. A pertinent question at this juncture is that of whether our kings, legal luminaries and other potentates would intercede if this incident between barrister Farotimi and chief Babalola had been between a quiet high achieving Yoruba intellectual and the Chief!

Interventions like that of these kings create a dual-tier societal system where some of us are protected from accountability while the ordinary citizen is exposed to the full brunt of the law. By persuading Chief Afe Babalola to withdraw his case, the traditional rulers have reinforced the perception that certain individuals and groups can bypass the judicial system with ease if they are in favour with the influential quarters of Nigeria. This undermines the principles of equality before the law and weakens societal trust in both the traditional and legal systems.

The message sent here is clear: public figures can allege corruption without consequence, provided they are shielded by powerful communal appeals. Conversely, those wrongfully accused are denied a chance to clear their names through legal means – the alleging party providing evidence and submitting to cross-examination. This dangerous precedent erodes trust in the otherwise robust Yoruba culture and tradition and the judiciary, while weakening the deterrent effect that criminal defamation laws are meant to provide.

Consequences for Public Discourse and Social Accountability

The rise of social media has transformed every individual into a potential broadcaster. False and defamatory content can now spread at unprecedented speeds, damaging reputations irreparably. Furthermore, with the corruption in our security and justice system, some individuals falsely accuse others to settle personal scores, knowing that law enforcement officers may act without proper investigation. Without the rigour of judicial processes to test the veracity of allegations, society risks descending into a chaotic marketplace of baseless accusations and character assassinations.

For instance, imagine a scenario where professionals in fields like medicine, education, or finance are accused of corruption on social media without evidence. If such allegations are not subjected to legal scrutiny – provision of evidence and cross-examination, public trust in these institutions can be irreparably damaged. Similarly, societal potentates and political actors could weaponize defamation as a tool for character assassination, knowing that communal interventions, and/or corruption would protect them from accountability.

Dilution of Judicial Authority

The intervention of traditional rulers in legal matters also poses a threat to the independence and authority of the judiciary. When kings or communal leaders become arbiters in legal disputes, they inadvertently erode the separation between traditional and judicial systems. This undermines public confidence in the courts as the ultimate arbiters of justice in our adopted political, legal and governmental structure.

Balancing Tradition and Modernity

While it is essential to respect Yoruba traditions of conflict resolution, such interventions should not come at the expense of justice and accountability. Traditional leaders should be careful not to shield defamers from the consequences of their actions or prevent the accused from clearing their names. I argue that a more constructive approach would be to encourage peaceful reconciliation after the judicial process has run its course.

The Way Forward

To prevent future occurrences of this arguably dangerous precedent, the following steps should be considered:

  1. Legal Education: There is a need for public education on the importance of the legal process in handling defamation cases and the responsibilities that come with free speech.
  2. Judicial Integrity: The judiciary, police, states’ attorneys-general and other legal officers at all levels must resolutely and demonstratively reaffirm their independence and commitment to adjudicating defamation cases without fear or favour.
  3. Cultural Sensitivity: Traditional rulers should be engaged in understanding their role in complementing rather than undermining the legal system.
  4. Legislative Clarity: Clearer laws on defamation in the digital age are needed to hold individuals accountable for baseless accusations while protecting legitimate whistleblowing.
  5. False Narratives Prevailing: By preventing the rigorous testing of evidence in court, society becomes vulnerable to falsehoods gaining traction.
  6. Breakdown of Accountability: When accusations of corruption are not tested in court, corruption thrives unchecked, weakening governance and public trust.

Conclusion

The withdrawal of Chief Afe Babalola’s defamation suit at the behest of traditional rulers represents a missed opportunity to reinforce the rule of law and social responsibility in Nigeria. While Yoruba tradition values harmony, justice must not be sacrificed on its altar. A society where allegations are made without consequence is one where truth becomes elusive, reputations are easily destroyed, and the rule of law is weakened. For Nigeria to thrive, tradition and modernity must coexist without compromising justice and accountability.

The withdrawal of the criminal defamation suit cited here is an unfortunate example of the prospective tension between traditional conflict resolution mechanisms as we move further into the social media era, and our society must address this fact to preserve the sanctity of our adopted modern legal system. The rule of law must be given a chance! The seeming prioritisation of cultural reconciliation over judicial accountability, is tantamount to denying society the right of demanding that accusations, especially those involving corruption, are proven beyond reasonable doubt. This is even more important in a socio-political environment where the misuse of the legal system, and its associated functionaries, namely, police, state and federal law officers, is a hypothetical reality of the people.

