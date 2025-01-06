Nigerian Army Neutralizes Notorious Terrorist Leader in Zamfara Operations

Troops from Operation Fansan Yamma have killed a notorious terrorist leader, Sani Rusu, along with several other terrorists during various operations in Zamfara State, the Nigerian Army announced on Sunday.

Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre for Operation Fansan Yamma, shared this update in a statement released on Monday.

According to Abdullahi, soldiers from 1 Brigade, Sector 2, of the Joint Task Force in the North West, carried out a patrol in Bamamu Village, Tsafe Local Government Area, on January 4. During the mission, they encountered and killed Rusu.

On the same day, troops set up an ambush at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi Local Government Area based on reliable intelligence about terrorist movements in the area.

“Several terrorists were killed during the ambush, while others sustained severe injuries. Troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, three magazines, and three motorcycles,” the statement said.

The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma also intensified its efforts, targeting hideouts of notorious terrorist leaders Bello Turji and Ibrahim Chumo.

On December 30, 2024, precision airstrikes hit a terrorist meeting between Fakai and Kware in Shinkafi LGA, where Turji and his fighters were reportedly gathered.

Follow-up airstrikes were conducted on January 2, 2025, targeting Maikaman Rini in Sububu Forest to support ground troops advancing on Chumo’s camp.

On January 5, troops launched a major offensive on Turji’s camp in Chida, Shinkafi LGA, resulting in heavy casualties and the destruction of key hideouts.

Lt.-Col. Abdullahi reaffirmed the commitment of Operation Fansan Yamma to eliminating terrorist threats and restoring peace to Zamfara State.

He also thanked local communities for their support and urged continued cooperation to achieve lasting security in the region.

