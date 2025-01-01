Niger State Speaker Urges Residents to Embrace Positivity and Unity in 2025

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin Daji, has called on the people of Niger State to approach the year 2025 with a positive mindset, emphasizing the significance of unity, cooperation, and collective efforts in building a better and more prosperous state.

In his message on Wednesday, the Speaker highlighted that 2025 holds great potential and opportunities for the residents of Niger State, provided they work together as a community.

He urged citizens to prioritize teamwork and harmony in order to overcome challenges and make significant progress in various sectors.

Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin Daji also encouraged the people of the state to continue supporting the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s commitment to improving the living standards of the people and accelerating the state’s economic development.

He further emphasized the importance of prayers and support from all residents to enable the government to effectively implement its policies and programs.

According to him, the collective effort of the citizens and the government is crucial for achieving lasting progress and prosperity in Niger State.

The Speaker’s message serves as a reminder of the power of unity and optimism as the state embarks on a new year filled with promise and opportunities.

