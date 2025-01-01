Peter Obi Slams Exclusion of North Central Regional Commission from 2025 Budget

Peter Obi has strongly condemned the exclusion of the North Central Regional Commission from the budgetary allocations provided to other Regional Commissions in the 2025 proposed budget.

He described the omission as “deeply troubling” and called for its immediate reversal.

The proposed budget allocates N2.493 trillion to five regional development commissions but glaringly omitted the North Central Regional Commission. Obi emphasized that this anomaly undermines even development and peace, essential for the country’s progress.

The North Central region faces severe challenges, including relentless terror attacks and banditry in Plateau, Benue, Kogi, and Niger States. These atrocities have caused immense suffering, significant loss of lives, and forced countless families into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Obi noted that as the agricultural backbone of the nation, the North Central region deserves robust support to enhance security, stability, and development, stressing that this support is crucial for the benefit of the entire country.

Obi urged the government and National Assembly to urgently review and rectify this decision, warning that it will negatively impact the region. He emphasized the need for a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria.

