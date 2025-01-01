Borno Police Arrest Civilian JTF Member for Supplying Boko Haram

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Muhammad Idrissa, for allegedly providing cooking supplies to Boko Haram insurgents.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, stating it was based on intelligence reports. Daso added that Idrissa would soon face prosecution in court.

Speaking with reporters, Idrissa admitted to supplying cooking ingredients like seasoning cubes, cooking oil, salt, and pepper to the insurgents.

He explained that his actions were aimed at helping his younger brother, who is a member of the terrorist group.

“I only started recently and have supplied them five times. I give the items to my younger brother, who delivers them to their camp,” he said.

Idrissa also acknowledged his role in the Civilian Joint Task Force prior to his arrest. “I was a member of the Civilian JTF before this. I don’t have any other motive; I was just helping my brother because they lack access to these items,” he added.

Regarding his arrest, Idrissa said, “I was at home when the police called me to come to the station, and that’s when I was taken into custody.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...