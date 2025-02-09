Niger State Partners with NRC for Efficient Transportation of Food Items by Rail

The Niger State Government is continuing discussions with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to establish a partnership that will enable safe and efficient transportation of food items across Nigeria by rail.

A meeting was held between the Governor of Niger State and the Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, at the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, in Lagos on Saturday.

The Governor highlighted Niger State’s alignment with the Federal Government’s Food Security Initiative, noting that the partnership with NRC would address the logistical challenges associated with post-harvest losses.

He expressed optimism that this collaboration would improve the transportation of agricultural produce and enhance food security nationwide.

The Governor also appreciated the Oba of Lagos for his warm reception and continuous support, acknowledging the strong relationship between them.

In his remarks, Dr. Kayode Opeifa assured the Governor of NRC’s commitment to supporting Niger State’s logistics and supply chain processes as part of its mandate.

He emphasized the Corporation’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and pledged to work with all states and businesses to reduce the cost of goods and ensure food items are delivered in good condition.

Dr. Opeifa further expressed his commitment to the partnership, promising to work closely with Niger Foods, an agricultural initiative by the Niger State Government, to achieve its goals efficiently.

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, reiterated his support for the Food Security Initiative under the Federal Government’s agenda.

He acknowledged his engagements with Niger Foods Chairman, Sammy Adigun, and other stakeholders, including the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to ensure the success of the initiative.

Sammy Adigun, Chairman of Niger Foods, expressed confidence that the deal with NRC would be finalized soon.

He hinted that train services between Minna and Lagos could commence within a few months, significantly boosting the transportation of agricultural products.

This partnership aims to address post-harvest losses caused by logistics challenges and contribute to achieving the Federal Government’s food security goals.

