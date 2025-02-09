Attahiru Jega Condemns Plan to Create 31 New States in Nigeria

Former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, has spoken out against the proposal to create 31 additional states in Nigeria, citing the financial struggles of the existing states.

During an interview on Arise TV on Sunday, February 9, Jega argued that many states are already heavily dependent on federal allocations and are economically unsustainable.

“Many of the current states survive only on federal disbursements. Adding more states will only increase this dependency,” Jega said. He explained that dividing states further would weaken their ability to generate internal revenue, making them less sustainable.

Jega expressed concern over the growing fragmentation of Nigeria’s federal system, describing it as the “atomization of the Nigerian Federation.” He warned that dividing the country into smaller units harms governance and reduces the quality of service delivery.

Highlighting the challenges of the current system, Jega noted, “Several states can barely perform basic administrative functions without federal support. Creating more states would worsen resource allocation problems and strain national resources.”

Instead of creating new states, Jega suggested focusing on reforming the federal system by redistributing powers and resources. “The solution lies in reviewing the revenue allocation formula and reducing central control over resources,” he said.

If implemented, the proposal would increase the number of states in Nigeria from 36 to 67, excluding the Federal Capital Territory.

Jega warned that such an expansion would threaten the country’s administrative efficiency and economic stability.

