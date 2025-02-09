Diphtheria Cases in Nigeria Reach 41,000

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported over 41,000 suspected diphtheria cases across 37 states.

The outbreak, which started in 2022, has affected 350 local government areas.

According to NCDC, more than 24,000 cases have been confirmed, while over 1,200 deaths have been recorded.

Kano has the highest number of suspected cases, followed by Yobe, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, and Jigawa. These seven states account for most of the infections.

The agency noted that children between the ages of one and 14 are the most affected.

Many of them were not fully vaccinated, which has contributed to the spread.

Health officials are urging parents to ensure their children receive the diphtheria vaccine.

Efforts are being made to improve immunisation, surveillance, and response in the most affected areas.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that affects the throat and nose.

It can cause breathing difficulties and, in severe cases, damage the heart and nervous system.

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent the disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...