Niger State Governor Seeks Customs Waiver for Agricultural Equipment

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on the Nigeria Customs Service to grant the state a waiver on the importation of agricultural equipment.

Governor Bago made this request during a visit to the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also urged the Customs Service to allow Niger State to acquire agricultural machinery that the agency plans to dispose of, given the state’s role as a major agricultural producer in Nigeria.

The governor emphasized that his visit aimed to foster collaboration with the Customs Service, particularly due to Niger State’s proximity to the international border with Benin Republic.

He highlighted the state’s commitment to serving as a pilot for Nigeria’s agricultural revolution in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda.

Governor Bago further stated that Niger State is working to support one million farmers, reduce the challenges of agricultural production, and enhance the nation’s food security.

During the visit, he also congratulated Comptroller General Adeniyi on his promotion and appointment.

In response, Adeniyi appreciated the governor’s visit and acknowledged Niger State’s agricultural initiatives.

He pledged to collaborate with the state and expressed hope that the Federal Ministry of Finance would approve waivers and concessions to support agricultural production.

The Comptroller General also sought Niger State’s assistance in providing intelligence to aid Customs enforcement efforts, enhance security, ensure trade compliance, and combat smuggling, particularly between Babana Community in Borgu Local Government Area and Minna, the state capital.

Governor Bago was accompanied by key government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Usman, his Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi, Commissioner for Finance, Lawal Adamu Maikano, Chairman of Niger Foods, Sammy Adigun, and other principal officers.