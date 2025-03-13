NAF Chief Reaffirms Commitment to Personnel Well-Being, Highlights Medical Advancements

Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), has restated his dedication to improving the health and well-being of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel.

He emphasized that their health is a key part of his vision for the Service.

Speaking at the NAF Medical Conference 2025 on Wednesday the first in four years, he explained that medical readiness is crucial for ensuring the NAF operates effectively.

He noted that airmen and women work in challenging conditions, requiring them to be in top physical and mental shape.

Under his leadership, the NAF has made significant progress in boosting its medical capabilities. This includes providing specialized training in aviation medicine in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan, and India. Plans are also underway to set up a trauma center at the 465 NAF Hospital in Kano.

Air Vice Marshal Anthony Ekpe, the Chief of Medical Services (CMS), commended the CAS for his efforts in advancing NAF medical services.

He mentioned that the Nigerian School of Medical Science and Aviation Medicine in Kaduna received four accreditations in the past year for training healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the CAS has opened a new hospital in Abuja, approved the purchase of medical equipment for the 061 Aeromedical Centre, and supported training programs for NAF doctors and nurses in aviation medicine.

These steps demonstrate the NAF leadership’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare for its personnel, ensuring they remain ready and effective in their duties.