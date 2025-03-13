UCL: Madrid Edge Atlético in Penalty Thriller as Arsenal and Villa Secure Quarter-Final Spots

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League has been completed after the last four games of the round were played on Tuesday night.

It was an easy outing for Arsenal, who had already finished the job in the first leg against PSV. Meanwhile, the tie between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid was decided by penalties.

Arsenal 2-2 PSV

Despite a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal had already sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, having recorded a resounding 7-1 victory in the first leg. The Gunners advanced with a 9-3 aggregate — the biggest win of this round. It will be a tough test for Arsenal as they face Real Madrid in the next round.

Lille 1-2 Dortmund

Dortmund pushed through to the next round after a 2-1 away victory, extending their aggregate win to 3-2. The German side will battle Spanish club Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (Real Madrid win on penalties)

The biggest game of the night saw Atlético Madrid drag their arch-rivals into extra time after holding on to a 1-0 lead through both 90 and 120 minutes. The match was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout, which favored Real Madrid after Atlético’s Julián Álvarez and Marcos Llorente missed their kicks. Although Lucas Vázquez also missed for Los Blancos, Real Madrid emerged victorious.

Aston Villa 3-0 Club Brugge

Marco Asensio, who was subbed in during the second half, scored a brace that helped Villa secure a commanding victory over the Belgian side. Aston Villa will now face French champions PSG in the quarter-finals.

Quarter-final draws:

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

PSG vs Aston Villa

Barcelona vs Dortmund

Bayern vs Inter