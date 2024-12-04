Netflix Reportedly Exits Nigeria 

Movie streaming giant Netflix has reportedly exited the Nigerian Originals market since November 2024.

This marks a setback for the country’s thriving film industry.

This decision has raised concerns about Nollywood’s ability to sustain its global momentum without the platform’s support.

The cancellation of these projects affects filmmakers who relied on Netflix to showcase Nigerian stories to worldwide audiences.

Among them is Kunle Afolayan, a notable director whose works with Netflix highlighted the potential of African storytelling on a global stage.

Adding to the uncertainty, David Karanja, a key Netflix Africa executive, has stepped down.

Karanja played a crucial role in developing and licensing over 35 titles, including hits like Anikulapo and Shanty Town.

His exit, coupled with Netflix’s withdrawal from Nigerian Originals, suggests a strategic shift that may affect African creators’ visibility.

Nollywood now faces the challenge of filling the void left by Netflix’s decision, with many wondering how the industry will navigate this turning point.