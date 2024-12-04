Hackers Persist in American Telecom Networks, Targeting Sensitive Data

The U.S. government revealed that Chinese hacking group Salt Typhoon continues to infiltrate major American telecom and internet networks.

Despite ongoing efforts to remove them, companies like AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen are still grappling with the breaches.

The cyberattacks, first discovered in October, are suspected of aiming to monitor sensitive communications, including those of U.S. officials and presidential candidates.

Hackers also gained access to surveillance systems that could expose Chinese individuals under U.S. scrutiny. T-Mobile confirmed it was targeted but claims to have fended off the attackers effectively.

Authorities have provided tailored security recommendations to help affected companies strengthen their systems.

However, the complete removal of the intruders remains a challenge due to their elusive methods and unclear objectives.

