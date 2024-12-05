Asake and Ayra Starr Lead Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped

Nigerian music is taking center stage once again, with Asake and Ayra Starr crowned as the most-streamed artists on Spotify in Nigeria for 2024.

This was revealed in Spotify’s annual “Wrapped 2024” report by Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Top Artists Taking the Spotlight

The ten most-streamed male artists in Nigeria this year included heavyweights like:

Asake

Seyi Vibez

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Rema

Bnxn

ODUMODUBLVCK

Shallipopi

Davido

Young Jonn

For the ladies, Ayra Starr led the charge as the most-streamed female artist, followed by a blend of local and international stars like:

Tems

Qing Madi

Billie Eilish

SZA

Tiwa Savage

Bloody Civilian

Rihanna

Simi

Fave

Most-Streamed Tracks of 2024

Nigerians kept their playlists buzzing with hits like:

Dealer – Ayo Maff & Fireboy Different Pattern – Seyi Vibez Higher – Burna Boy WOTO WOTO SEASONING – ODUMODUBLVCK & Black Sherif Aquafina – Young Jonn Stronger – Young Jonn Egwu – Chike & Mohbad Instagram – Muyeez & Seyi Vibez Cast – Shallipopi & ODUMODUBLVCK POE – Ruger & Bnxn

For the fourth year in a row, Nigerian artists owned the charts, proving the nation’s love for its local talent. Asake claimed the title of the most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a massive following in Nigeria, Gambia, and Benin.

Interestingly, his music wasn’t just for the younger crowd. Alongside Burna Boy, Shallipopi, and Seyi Vibez, Asake captivated fans aged 13 to 55+, landing a spot on the top 10 list for all age groups.

Emerging artists like Ayo Maff and Muyeez made waves with their chart-topping tracks, “Dealer” and “Instagram,” showcasing the industry’s bright future.

Meanwhile, Young Jonn solidified his position with hits like “Aquafina” and “Stronger.” Burna Boy, ever the musical giant, kept fans engaged with his smash hit “Higher.”

Phiona Okumu summed it up perfectly:

“Nigeria’s vibrant music scene is a global force to be reckoned with. Each year, ‘Wrapped’ highlights the incredible depth of Nigerian talent and their unique ability to resonate both locally and globally.”

As the blend of generations and genres continues to shape the industry, one thing is clear: Nigerian music is not just thriving; it’s leading the charge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...