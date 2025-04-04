NEMA and Kebbi State Officials Inspect Land for IDP Resettlement

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), along with other key stakeholders, visited the land allocated by the Kebbi State Government for relocating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The inspection team included officials from the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Ministry of Lands, State Surveyor General Shehu Umar, Director of Town Planning Danjuma Sale, and other relevant authorities.

The resettlement site, located along the Birnin-Kebbi Kalgo Road, will provide 200 housing units for IDPs, most of whom were displaced by armed banditry.