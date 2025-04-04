Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    NEMA and Kebbi State Officials Inspect Land for IDP Resettlement

    0
    By on News
    EMA and Kebbi State Officials Inspect Land for IDP Resettlement
    NEMA officials
    The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), along with other key stakeholders, visited the land allocated by the Kebbi State Government for relocating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
    The inspection team included officials from the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Ministry of Lands, State Surveyor General Shehu Umar, Director of Town Planning Danjuma Sale, and other relevant authorities.
    The resettlement site, located along the Birnin-Kebbi  Kalgo Road, will provide 200 housing units for IDPs, most of whom were displaced by armed banditry.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.