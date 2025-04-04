Natasha Explains Why She Initially Kept Alleged Harassment from Husband

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has shared why she initially chose not to inform her husband about alleged harassment from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In an interview with Channels TV on Thursday night, she explained that cultural and societal pressures influenced her decision. “I don’t regret not telling my husband. Many women find it very difficult to speak about harassment,” she said, highlighting the emotional burden many women endure in silence.

She noted that societal norms in Nigeria often discourage open discussions about personal violations. “There is a burden of shame that comes with it, especially in this part of the world, where it is considered taboo for a woman to speak about any violation of her body or personal interests,” she explained.

Senator Natasha clarified that her decision was not due to a lack of trust in her marriage but aimed to avoid conflict between her husband and Akpabio. “It doesn’t mean I don’t trust my husband, but I wanted to preserve the friendship between him and the Senate President,” she said.

However, she revealed that the relationship between both families has since deteriorated.

She said she no longer wishes to associate with someone who “does not respect her family boundaries.” Senator Natasha also hinted that she would provide evidence of the harassment when the time is right. “At the appropriate time, the evidence will be presented,” she concluded.