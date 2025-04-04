Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Resigns as Political Adviser to Vice President Shettima

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who served as the Political Adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima, has resigned from his position, according to Reports.

Sources within the presidency confirmed that Baba-Ahmed submitted his resignation nearly two weeks ago.

While no specific reason was made public, the sources said he cited personal reasons in his resignation letter. It is still unclear whether his resignation has been officially accepted.

Baba-Ahmed was appointed in September 2023 and has represented the presidency at several public events during his time in office.

One such event was the national conference on “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity,” held in Abuja from January 28 to 29, 2025.

His tenure saw some controversy, notably a dispute with the current Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

In April 2024, Matawalle criticized northern appointees for staying silent amid criticisms of the Tinubu administration.

This came after Baba-Ahmed responded to Matawalle’s dismissal of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as a “political paperweight,” following the group’s expression of regret over supporting Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Baba-Ahmed countered that the administration would be better served if officials like Matawalle focused on showcasing their achievements and those of other northern appointees.