NDLEA warns athletes at Anambra 2020 Police Games against intake of drugs to excel

As the 2020 Police Games kick off today in Anambra State, the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Muhammad Idris Misbahu has urged athletes participating in the event not to spike up their system with hard drugs.

The opening ceremony of the national sporting event which drew participants from Police Commands across all parts of Nigeria is expected to happen today at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The ceremony will mark the commencement of other sporting activities across select venues in the State.

The massive influx of athletes and personalities was yesterday experienced in the state capital city of Awka as the State Government battle to put finishing touches on some state-owned sporting facilities that will be used for the event.

The State NDLEA Commander who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Charles Odigie in a chat with newsmen in Awka, emphasized that abusing performance enhancement drugs can lead to many adverse health conditions and even death.

“Such abuse can increase the risk of high blood pressure, an enlarged heart, irregular heartbeat, heart attack, stroke, very high body temperature and intense anger or paranoia,” he observed.

He advised them, athletes, to use their God-given talents and abilities to perform in the games.