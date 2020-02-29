Government, Private sector partnership key to addressing unemployment, housing deficit- Labour Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says there is need for collaboration between government and the organized private sector if Nigeria is to overcome its present unemployment woes.

Ngige made this known today in Awka when he inspected ongoing development on Millennium City Estate, a partnership initiative between Anambra State Government and MP Infrastructure Limited.

A 100-hectare development that saw the State Government contribute land and other services as equity, the Estate will have the investor build prototype houses on 20 per cent of the land and provide sights and services on the rest, for subscribers to buy and build their choice houses within stipulated guidelines.

The visit revealed ongoing work across various construction stages on the site which has engaged many artisans and skilled labourers.

The Labour Minister said the project is a shining example of the kind of partnership the Federal Government is looking for in creating jobs and shelter for the citizens.

He said it is anticipated that the construction phase of the project will create thousands of jobs and as such, help significantly reduce the spate of unemployment in the state.

“Employment situation in Nigeria today is critical and the private sector should not leave it for government alone. This is a step in the right direction and in keeping with our resolve to create jobs, I have come to inspect this project. We hope that it will create massive jobs across the various stages of development,” he enthused.

Ngige lauded Anambra State Government and the investor, MP Infrastructure for the initiative, noting that the collaboration presents a model for other states to adopt in pursuing gainful public-private sector partnership.

The Managing Director of MP Infrastructure, Clems Nwogbo said the initiative was inspired by the continuous by the State Government on wealthy Anambra citizens to bring their wealth and invest in developing the state.

“What we are developing is a modern estate as obtains in developed cities of the world. We want to create a modern community that provides the basic complements of a standard housing estate like water, security, roads, water treatment plant, malls, cinemas among others. In the first phase and second phases of this project which will take 18 months, we are looking at developing about 265 plots so that people can start building before the third and fourth phases which will be in 36 months,” Nwogbo explained.

According to him, they have created the 500, 1000, 2000 square meter plots and above, to ensure that all strata of people can afford to own plots in the estate while payment has been liberalized to enable subscribers to pay over 24 months.

“We are encouraged by the State Government’s efforts at creating a safe and healthy investment climate in the state and it is the commitment of MP Infrastructure, to drive this project to ensure that the vision of providing quality housing services to our people is achieved,” the investor posited.