NDLEA Marks First Public Exercise in Yobe, Destroys Over 8,000kg of Illegal Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday publicly destroyed 8,166.95 kilograms of illegal drugs seized in Yobe State, the first event of its kind in the state’s history.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, described the exercise as a “historic and symbolic milestone” in the fight against drug abuse. He was represented at the event by the agency’s Director of Operations and General Investigations, Ahmed Ningi.

Marwa said the public destruction of the drugs showed transparency, accountability, and the agency’s strong commitment to ensuring that seized drugs never return to circulation.

“For the first time in Yobe, illegal substances that once endangered the safety and future of our people are being publicly destroyed,” he said. “This is not just a legal requirement but a public show of victory over criminal activities.”

According to Marwa, since its establishment in 2003, the NDLEA Yobe Command has seized a total of 16,011.13 kilograms of illegal drugs, including 13,595.12 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 2,475.85 kilograms of psychotropic substances, 0.04 kilograms of cocaine, and 0.012 kilograms of heroin.

Out of these, 8,166.95 kilograms were approved by the Federal High Court in Damaturu for destruction, while 7,844.18 kilograms remain pending before the court.

The destroyed drugs included 6,791.25 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, 1,375.65 kilograms of psychotropic substances, 0.04 kilograms of cocaine, and 0.012 kilograms of heroin.

Marwa commended the NDLEA Yobe Command for its efforts, which include the arrest of 2,345 suspects, 349 convictions, the rehabilitation of 11 drug-dependent persons, and counseling of 1,695 others.

The command also conducted over 190 sensitization campaigns in schools, communities, and religious centers, and established a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Club.

He emphasized that the fight against drug abuse requires joint efforts from all sectors — government, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the public.

Marwa also thanked the Yobe State Government under Governor Mai Mala Buni for its continuous support, including the recent donation of a Hilux vehicle to the NDLEA, as well as the judiciary and other security agencies for their cooperation.

NDLEA Yobe Commander, Abdulazeez Ogungboye, said the event reflected the strong leadership of Marwa and the unwavering backing of the Yobe Government.

Deputy Governor Idi Gubana, who represented Governor Buni at the event, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting the NDLEA and other security agencies in tackling drug-related issues.

He said the state had provided vehicles to support operations and was focusing on youth empowerment and education to prevent drug abuse.

“Drug abuse has contributed greatly to criminal activities in our society,” Buni stated. “We remain committed to ensuring Yobe is a drug-free state.”